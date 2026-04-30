Fake News Major Threat To Nigeria’s Unity And Democracy, Says Lai Mohammed

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says fake news is a major threat to Nigeria’s unity and democratic stability, insisting that efforts to regulate social media should not be mistaken for censorship.

Mohammed made this known on Thursday while delivering a goodwill message at the official launch of the International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMILI) at the National Open University of Nigeria in Abuja.

The former minister stressed that responsible regulation is necessary to curb the spread of false information, protect national security, and promote ethical media practices, while also safeguarding freedom of expression.

He also expressed appreciation to UNESCO for supporting the initiative, noting that the project will play a key role in promoting media literacy and equipping Nigerians with the required skills needed to navigate the digital information space responsibly.

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A landmark step forward as we witnessed a historic moment with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for implementation between @FMINONigeria, @UNESCO, and @IMILinstitute during the official launch of International Media and Information Literacy Institute(IMILI)… pic.twitter.com/0C03GNiZvi — Fed Min of Info & Nat’l Orien (@FMINONigeria) April 30, 2026

The institute, established in partnership with UNESCO, is the first of its kind globally under the UNESCO Category 2 framework and is expected to serve as a centre for research, capacity building, and policy development in media and information literacy.

This event is a sequel to the ceremonial launch of the institute by President Bola Tinubu at the State House on Wednesday.

Others who attended the event included the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Press Council (NPC), Dili Ezughah, who represented the Minister of Information and National Orientation; representatives from UNESCO; the vice chancellor of the National Open University, Uduma Uduma; the president of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Ike Neliaku; and key stakeholders from the Ministry of Information, amongst other guests.