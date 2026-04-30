Plateau Killings: Suspect Pleads Not Guilty, Court Adjourns Case To May 8

The Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos has resumed hearing in the trial of suspects linked to the Anguwan Rukuba killing and other attacks, with one of the defendants, one Adamu Alhassan, entering a plea of not guilty to a six-count charge.

At the resumed sitting before Justice Jacob Longden of Court 12, proceedings were translated into Hausa by the court clerk for the defendant, who only understands the language.

The Plateau State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Philemon Daffi, told the court that the charge, dated April 17, 2026, was accompanied by a list of exhibits and witness statements, and urged the court to read the charges to the defendant for his understanding and response.

Reading the charges, the court heard allegations that the defendant, alongside others still at large, was involved in attacks on communities in Bachit, Riyom Local Government Area, and Vom, Jos South Local Government Area, between 2025 and January 2026, resulting in multiple deaths.

Alhassan pleaded not guilty to all six counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, terrorism, illegal possession of firearms, and illegal dealing in arms and ammunition.

Defence counsel, Mustapha Ibrahim, SAN, requested seven days to confer with the defendant and file necessary responses, while opposing the prosecution’s application for the defendant to remain in DSS custody.

He argued that remand at the correctional centre would better guarantee his constitutional rights and access to legal counsel.

However, the prosecution insisted that ongoing investigations and the fact that other suspects remained at large justified continued detention by the DSS.

Ruling on the application, Justice Longden adjourned the matter to May 8, 2026, for a case management conference and ordered that the defendant remain in DSS custody pending the commencement of trial.

More to follow…