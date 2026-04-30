Supreme Court To Deliver Judgment On ADC, PDP Leadership Crises Today

The Supreme Court is set to deliver judgment today in two high-stakes political cases involving the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)—rulings that could significantly reshape Nigeria’s opposition landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

At the centre of both disputes are questions about the limits of judicial intervention in party affairs and the legitimacy of rival leadership factions.

In the ADC case, a former Senate President, David Mark, is asking the apex court to overturn earlier rulings that allowed a suit challenging the party’s leadership to proceed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mark’s counsel, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), argued that the courts lack jurisdiction over internal party matters, citing a March 21, 2025, Supreme Court decision which held that such disputes fall outside judicial authority.

He urged the court to uphold that precedent and nullify proceedings at the Federal High Court.

However, counsel to Nafiu Gombe, Robert Emukpero (SAN), countered that Mark’s appeal lacks merit and should be dismissed, insisting the lower courts acted within the law.

The Court of Appeal had earlier ruled against Mark, describing his appeal as premature and filed without leave.

It ordered the case to return to trial and directed parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum.

READ ALSO: Multiplicity Of Suits Could Keep ADC Busy At Supreme Court Until Days Before Election — Oshoma

Following that directive, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) withdrew recognition of the Mark-led leadership pending judicial resolution of the party’s authentic leadership.

Dissatisfied, Mark escalated the matter to the Supreme Court, also challenging an order enforcing the status quo.

PDP: Battle Over Controversial Convention

In a parallel case, the apex court will rule on a leadership tussle within the PDP stemming from its disputed national convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The appeal was filed by a faction led by Taminu Turaki, whose executives emerged from the convention.

They are seeking to overturn a Court of Appeal judgment that nullified the exercise for violating a subsisting court order.

The appellants, through their counsel Paul Erokoro (SAN), urged the Supreme Court to validate the convention and dismiss a cross-appeal by a rival faction aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

But respondents, including former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, argued that the matter goes beyond internal party affairs and involves disobedience to a valid court order.

Lamido had secured a Federal High Court ruling restraining the PDP from holding the convention until he was allowed to participate as a candidate for national chairman.

Despite that order, the party proceeded with the convention—an action both the trial court and the Court of Appeal later ruled unlawful.

The appellate court held that the case was not shielded by the doctrine of internal party affairs and consequently nullified the convention.