2027: Radda Picks APC Forms, Urges Grassroots Mobilisation

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has obtained his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2027 governorship election, calling for intensified grassroots mobilisation ahead of the polls.

The forms were presented to the governor on Thursday night at the Government House, Katsina, by the APC National Legal Adviser, Murtala Aliyu Kankia, who facilitated their purchase and delivery following the party’s consensus process in the state.

Governor Radda described the consensus arrangement as a demonstration of political maturity and collective responsibility within the party.

“This consensus arrangement reflects our shared commitment to unity, understanding, and the progress of our party and the state,” he said.

He cautioned aspirants against complacency, stressing the need for sustained engagement with the electorate.

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“This is not the time to relax. Anyone who believes there will be no challenges in the coming elections is only deceiving himself,” the governor stated.

He urged candidates to return to their constituencies and strengthen relationships with stakeholders.

“I encourage all those who emerged through consensus to go back and work with those who aspired alongside them, for the overall success of our party,” he added.

Governor Radda also emphasised the importance of grassroots mobilisation in achieving electoral success.

“You must reconnect with the people, listen to them, and carry them along in order to secure victory at the polls,” he said.

He further appreciated members of the consensus committees for their dedication and contributions.

“I commend the committee members for their efforts and sacrifices in ensuring a smooth and credible consensus process,” he noted.

Earlier, the APC National Legal Adviser, Aliyu Kankia, explained that the distribution of forms followed the agreed consensus framework adopted in Katsina State, which he said has made the state a shining example of leadership and democratic governance.

He stated that all eligible aspirants who emerged through the process were issued the necessary forms for further screening.

“We have presented and distributed the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to all consensus candidates across the state in a peaceful and orderly atmosphere, unlike in some other states where the situation becomes chaotic.

“As the National Legal Adviser, I ensured that all the forms for Katsina State were brought and distributed accordingly,” he said.

Kankia added that reports from various senatorial zone committees were presented during the exercise.

“The Katsina Zone report was presented under the leadership of Senator Ibrahim Ida, the Waziri of Katsina, while the Funtua Zone was led by Hon. Tukur Ahmed Jikamshi,” he said, noting that the Daura Zone report was still being awaited due to the absence of its committee chairman.

He commended Governor Radda for fostering unity within the party.

“I commend the governor for bringing members of the party together under one umbrella with mutual respect and cooperation,” he said.

Kankia also expressed confidence in the party’s chances in the forthcoming elections, urging candidates to remain committed to the party’s ideals.

“The level of support and cooperation we are receiving from the people shows that APC will succeed and deliver on its mandate,” he added.

The event was attended by the APC State Chairman, Bashir Gambo Saulawa; Waziri of Katsina, Senator Ibrahim Ida; Chief of Staff, Hon. Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; Principal Private Secretary, Hon. Abdullahi Turaji; and former Deputy Governor, Hon. Tukur Ahmed Jikamshi, among other party stakeholders.