Fixture Pile-Up Is No Excuse For Man City In Title Race, Says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City cannot use their gruelling schedule as an excuse if they fail to win the Premier League title.

Guardiola’s second-placed side are three points behind leaders Arsenal heading into the final weeks of the season.

But City’s title bid could be hampered by a fixture pile-up after their games against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth were given new dates either side of the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 16.

Those matches needed to be moved because of City’s progress in both domestic cups, but the new schedule means they need to play three times in the space of seven days from May 13 to 19.

The League Cup winners’ title charge concludes against Aston Villa on May 24.

City were reportedly unhappy when the fixtures were confirmed, particularly because they felt the Palace game originally slated for March could have been rearranged earlier.

But Guardiola has accepted the situation as an inevitable consequence of being successful in English football.

“It is what it is. When we won the treble and quadruple we always had this kind of calendar,” the City manager told reporters on Friday.

“Of course it could be better but I’ve never expected help. We’ll do that and go game by game.

“If you don’t like it, go and train in France or Portugal. I like being here, and I’ve said many times, when I was at Barcelona and saw managers here complain about the schedule, it has always been like this.”

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City are chasing the seventh Premier League crown of the Guardiola era as they seek to take advantage of Arsenal’s latest title-race stumble.

The Gunners blew substantial leads that allowed City to lift the trophy in 2023 and 2024.

By the time City travel to Everton on Monday, they will be six points behind Arsenal if Mikel Arteta’s men beat Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

But the Everton game will be the first of City’s two games in hand in a race so tight it could be decided by goal difference or goals scored.

“It’s normal, it’s the calendar. Sometimes you play first, sometimes behind,” Guardiola said.

“It is what it is and nothing changes at this stage — you know exactly what you have to do.”

Guardiola claimed he did not even know when Arsenal were playing when asked if he would be watching their game against Fulham.

“What time do they play? It’s after a training session, so maybe I will watch it,” said the 55-year-old Spaniard.

AFP