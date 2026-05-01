Kebbi Govt Dissolves State Varsity Governing Council, Sacks VC, Deputies

The Kebbi State Government has dissolved the Governing Council of Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero (AFUSTA), and relieved the Vice-Chancellor, along with two Deputy Vice-Chancellors, of their appointments.

The affected Deputy Vice-Chancellors are those in charge of Academics and Administration.

The decision followed the State Executive Council’s consideration of the recommendations of a visitation panel set up to review the affairs of the institution.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, the council approved the dissolution of the university’s governing council based on the panel’s findings.

The statement added that the Registrar and Bursar of the institution have also been removed, while the appointment of one Abba Muhammad Adua has been terminated.

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It further disclosed that Professor Samaila Arzika Mungadi has been appointed as Sole Administrator of the university, with the mandate to stabilise governance and restore academic integrity.

The Sole Administrator is also expected to oversee the institution pending the reconstitution of a new governing council and the appointment of new principal officers.

The government noted that the decision takes immediate effect from April 30, 2026.

The State Government also commended members of the visitation panel for what it described as a thorough job that guided the council’s decision.