NAF Boss Assures Akwa Ibom Of Stronger Security Architecture

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has assured Akwa Ibom State of more national security investment, describing the establishment of the 309 Composite Group in Eket as a strategic step toward strengthening security in the Niger Delta and safeguarding critical national assets.

Air Marshal Aneke stated this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to Governor Umo Eno at Government House, Uyo, where he appreciated the state government’s support, which he said has enhanced the swift establishment and ongoing operations of the new Air Force formation.

The Air Force chief explained that, unlike a standard Air Force unit, which operates a single type of platform for a specific mission, a composite group is a tailored, self-sufficient formation comprising different aircraft and support units under a single commander. He said the 309 Composite Group will enhance surveillance, enable rapid response to security threats, support maritime and coastal operations, and contribute to disaster response when necessary.

GOVERNOR ENO HAILS NAF’S EXPANDED SECURITY POSTURE IN NIGER DELTA The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for its intensified operational presence in the State, describing it as a decisive catalyst for peace, investor… pic.twitter.com/64hP3WNoBP Advertisement — Nigerian Air Force (@NigAirForce) May 1, 2026

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Air Marshal Aneke called for a strengthened partnership between the Nigerian Air Force, the Akwa Ibom State Government, local communities, and other security agencies, saying a stable and secure environment is essential to attracting investment and promoting economic growth.

Governor Umo Eno, receiving the delegation, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to partnering with the Nigerian Air Force to secure key national infrastructure and maritime assets in the state.

He expressed appreciation for the establishment of the Eket base, describing it as a significant development for the protection of maritime assets vital to both the state and the nation.

Air Marshal Aneke was accompanied by senior Air Force officials, including the Chief of Air Intelligence, the Chief of Logistics, the Air Officer Commanding Mobility Command, and the Commander of the 309 Composite Group, among others.