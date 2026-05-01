Senator Aishatu Binani Leaves ADC For NDC 

Senator Aishatu ‘Binani’ Dahiru has left the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Binani, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa in the 2023 election, officially joined the NDC at an event in Abuja on Friday.

The former governorship candidate also got her NDC membership card and was welcomed by the party’s national leader, Seriake Dickson, among other chieftains.

In her address, Binani said the decision to join the NDC came after a thorough study of the party’s constitution.

The former lawmaker, who represented Adamawa Central, said the party’s constitution reflected a “strong commitment to structured, policy-driven governance”.

“Some may point out that just nine months ago, I was at another party. Let me say clearly that I will never condemn where I came from,” Binani told the gathering in response to concerns about her leaving the ADC.

“Politics is dynamic and often local in nature, and decisions are made based on prevailing realities.”

READ ALSO: Rivers ADC Backs National Leadership, Hails Supreme Court Ruling

2027: Adamawa Political Heavyweight Binani Joins NDC Advertisement Former Adamawa governorship candidate and ex-senator, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, has officially joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), marking a major shift in the build-up to the 2027 elections. She was received in… pic.twitter.com/5odKlZHQN2 — Nigeria Democratic Congress (@NigeriaNDCHQ) May 1, 2026

‘Mantle of Leadership’

For Dickson, Binani’s defection to the NDC showcases a belief in the party’s vision for a “new Nigeria and in a different kind of politics anchored on ideology, service, inclusion, and national development”.

“We also used the occasion to call on Nigerian women across the country to join the NDC, a party that recognises and values the vital role of women and youths in nation-building,” the Bayelsa West senator wrote on his X handle after the reception.

“I urged them to rise and embrace the NDC as a platform for service, leadership, and positive change in Nigeria.”

The NDC national leader said the party has given her the “mantle of leadership and entrusted her with the responsibility of working with the state chairman, party leaders, and stakeholders in Adamawa State to build consensus, promote unity, deepen inclusion, and work for the good people of the state.”

Her defection to the NDC came about nine months after she left the APC for the ADC.

In the 2023 governorship election in Adamawa, she lost to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri (contesting under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP). But the poll drew national attention after the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu-Yunusa Ari, declared her the winner during collation.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) later nullified the decision and suspended Ari.