Tinubu To Visit France, Kenya, Rwanda For Summits

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday for a multi-country trip to France, Kenya and Rwanda.

He is expected to participate in high-level summits focused on economic growth, investment, climate action and strategic partnerships.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga,

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According to Onanuga, President Tinubu’s first stop will be in France before proceeding to Nairobi, Kenya, for the Africa-France Summit scheduled to begin next week.

The summit, to be co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and Kenyan President William Ruto, will focus on key issues including energy transition, green industrialisation, digital transformation, restructuring of the global financing architecture and climate action.

The statement said Tinubu’s participation in the summit, holding from May 11 to May 12, underscores Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with African countries and France.

The gathering, themed “Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth,” is expected to provide a platform for African leaders and their French counterparts to discuss economic transformation, climate resilience, infrastructure development, youth empowerment, technological advancement and peace-building initiatives.

Following the Kenya summit, Tinubu will travel to Kigali, Rwanda, to attend the annual Africa CEO Forum taking place from May 14 to May 15.

This year’s forum, themed “Scale or Fail,” is expected to bring together over 2,000 private sector leaders, investors and policymakers to explore strategies for accelerating Africa’s economic transformation through regional integration, shared scale and increased cross-border investment.

Held in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the event is regarded as one of the continent’s largest gatherings of business executives and government leaders.

At both summits, the president is expected to present his administration’s economic reforms aimed at positioning Nigeria as a top destination for investment and growth.

He is also scheduled to hold meetings with leading African and global business executives.

The President will be accompanied by some ministers and senior aides and is expected to return to Nigeria after the Rwanda summit.