Triple Blessing: Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe Welcome Three ‘Kings’

Nollywood couple Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade (popularly known as Mo Bimpe) have announced the birth of triplets, nearly five years after their high-profile wedding.

The couple, who married in a star-studded ceremony in December 2021, have largely kept their private lives shielded from the spotlight while being celebrated in the Nigerian film industry.

On Friday, they broke the silence to share the arrival of three baby boys.

READ ALSO: AMVCA 2025 Awards: Full List Of Winners As Lateef Adedimeji’s Lisabi Clinches Prizes

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Adedimeji reflected on his recent absence from the public eye, describing the period as one of “building and protecting” his growing family.

“I’ve been quiet… not absent,” the actor wrote. “I was building, protecting, and embracing the greatest blessing of my life. God gave me more than I prayed for, a woman who became a mother of three, and three kings to call my own.”

The duo’s journey began on film sets, where their professional chemistry eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship.

Since their nuptials, they have been a fixture of fan admiration, though they haven’t been immune to the intense public scrutiny often directed at celebrity couples regarding parenthood.

By framing this news as a “legacy,” Adedimeji’s announcement effectively shuts down years of social media speculation with a celebratory milestone.

The news has triggered an outpouring of support from the Nollywood community. Colleagues and fans alike have flooded social media with tributes, marking the arrival of the triplets as one of the most significant celebrity joy stories of the year.