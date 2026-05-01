Workers’ Day: Governors Laud Nigerian Workers, Pledge Better Welfare

Nigerian workers, alongside their counterparts across the world, are marking this year’s Workers’ Day, with state governors commending their contributions to the nation’s economy.

International Workers’ Day, observed on May 1 every year, recognises the contributions of workers and the labour movement worldwide. To commemorate the occasion, the Federal Government declared Friday a public holiday.

In a goodwill message marking May Day 2026, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, commended the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and their affiliate unions in the state for consistently resolving trade disputes through dialogue rather than confrontation.

Governor Fubara said this approach has strengthened industrial harmony in Rivers State. He urged labour unions to sustain dialogue and ensure that industrial relations remain stable and progressive.

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He also disclosed that the ongoing rehabilitation of the State Secretariat Complex would improve the work environment and boost efficiency and productivity.

The governor further noted that civil servants had maintained stability over the past 35 months despite political challenges in the state, adding that their sacrifices would not go unrewarded.

In Katsina State, Governor Dikko Radda assured workers of his administration’s continued commitment to their welfare and that of citizens across the state.

He gave the assurance during the 2026 May Day celebration held at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina, with the theme: “Insecurity, Poverty – Bane of Decent Work.”

Governor Radda acknowledged the prevailing economic challenges nationwide but said his administration has taken deliberate and strategic steps to prioritise workers’ welfare.

He noted that thousands of personnel have been recruited into critical sectors, including education and healthcare, to strengthen service delivery and reduce unemployment.

He urged workers to reciprocate government efforts by actively contributing to the development and progress of the state, stressing that a motivated workforce remains central to sustainable growth.

In Benue State, Governor Hyacinth Alia commended workers in the state and across the country on the occasion of the 2026 Workers’ Day celebrations.

He described the celebration as an opportunity to recognise workers and highlight their importance in his administration’s efforts to transform the state and positively impact the lives of the people.

The governor praised workers for their contributions to ongoing developments in key sectors, describing them as key stakeholders in the implementation of his administration’s seven-point development plan, SACHIIP, which stands for: Security of Lives and Property; Agriculture and Rural Development; Commerce and Industry; Human Capital and Social Development; Infrastructure and Environment; Information and Communications Technology (ICT); and Political and Economic Governance.

Describing workers’ welfare as essential for improved performance, Governor Alia assured that his administration would continue to prioritise workers’ welfare, implement supportive policies, and enhance their capacity.

He also commended labour unions in Benue for their cooperation and support, which he said has boosted productivity in the state.

The governor wished Benue workers a memorable celebration.