Benue Head Of Service Agbogbo Ode Is Dead

Benue State’s Head of Service, Dr. Agbogbo Ode, is dead.

His death was announced in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dcns. Serumun Aber, on Saturday.

According to the statement, the government described his death as “sudden” and after a “brief illness”.

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‎Dr. Ode, who died on Saturday, was described as an impeccable technocrat and a highly respected authority in public service, saying his passing represents a huge loss to the entire state.

‎”His credible and dependable authority in matters of public service, as well as his hard work, brilliance, and immense contributions to the State Civil Service, will forever be missed.

“The Benue State Government, on behalf of the entire people of the state, extends deep condolences to his family, friends, associates, and the entire civil service structure in Benue State, and also prays for the repose of his soul.”