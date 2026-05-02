Defection Rumour Rife As Gov Bala Meets With Bauchi PDP Members

Governor Bala Mohammed and members of the Bauchi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently holding an expanded stakeholders’ meeting, with a major political decision expected at its conclusion.

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There are strong indications that the governor, along with party members, will announce their defection to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) after the meeting.

Before the session moved into a closed-door meeting, the State Chairman of the PDP, Samaila Burga, said the party had conducted wide consultations regarding its political future, particularly in addressing concerns of aspirants.

He noted that a decision has been reached and that the governor will brief stakeholders.

The anticipated move follows unresolved internal challenges within the PDP, as well as unsuccessful discussions with the APC and ADC.

Details soon…