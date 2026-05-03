2027: Gov Nwifuru Debunks Rift, Political Friction With Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has dismissed reports of a rift and political friction with the immediate past governor and Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, describing the claims as speculation by those “fanning the embers of discord.”

He insisted that there is no disagreement between them, stressing that both are working together for the progress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, Governor Nwifuru expressed gratitude to stakeholders of the APC in the state for their participation and contributions during the recently concluded engagement meetings aimed at charting a way forward for the party.

READ ALSO: Kabiru Giant Rejects Consensus, Challenges Aliero In Kebbi Senate Race

He said the APC remains “one indivisible family,” adding that all aspirants seeking various positions will be treated equally in line with agreements reached by stakeholders.

Governor Nwifuru noted that all outstanding issues regarding consensus candidacy, if any, would be resolved amicably, and disclosed plans to meet with all aspirants.

As leader of the party in the state, he urged stakeholders, aspirants, and party faithful to close ranks and make necessary sacrifices in the interest of unity and progress.