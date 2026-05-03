Barcelona Beat Bayern To Reach Women’s Champions League Final

Alexia Putellas struck twice as Barcelona beat Bayern Munich 4-2 in an entertaining battle to reach the women’s Champions League final, sealing a 5-3 aggregate win on Sunday.

The Catalan giants, competing in their sixth straight final, will face record eight-time winners Lyon, who beat holders Arsenal on Saturday in the other semi-final.

Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder #11 Alexia Putellas fights for the ball with Bayern Munich’s German defender #07 Giulia Gwinn and Bayern Munich’s Ivorian midfielder #15 Bernadette Kakounan during the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final second leg football match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on May 3, 2026. (Photo by MANAURE QUINTERO / AFP)

Salma Paralluelo and Ewa Pajor were also on target for Barca, who held off a relentless Bayern side in the final stages.

Pere Romeu’s side, now unbeaten in 31 consecutive matches, quickly took control at a Camp Nou packed with 60,000 fans.

Paralluelo poked wide after capitalising on some uncertain defending, a few minutes before she sent three-time winners Barcelona ahead.

Caroline Graham Hansen curled in a tempting cross to the back post, where the Spain international arrived to slam it home in the 13th minute.

Bayern quickly bounced back, levelling on the break five minutes later with Barcelona’s back line in disarray. Pernille Harder fed Linda Dallmann, who slotted past Cata Coll.

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Barcelona responded by taking the lead once more, through two-time Ballon d’Or winner Putellas.

The veteran playmaker, who sent a flicked effort onto the roof of the net minutes earlier, stroked home after Bayern failed to properly clear a Paralluelo cross.

Barca continued to rack up the chances. Visiting goalkeeper Ena Mahmutovic made a good reaction save to deny Paralluelo after the ball fell to the winger in the area.

Paralluelo, who excelled despite an inconsistent campaign, nearly created another with a cross to Graham Hansen in a reverse of the first goal, but the Norwegian’s header looped over.

Pajor netted Barcelona’s third early in the second half with a header from Paralluelo’s cross from the left, her ninth goal of the competition, making her the competition’s joint top scorer.

Putellas turned home the fourth from close range after a free-kick was nodded her way, with the delighted fans soon starting a Mexican wave.

Bonmati Back

Barca supporters roared for the return of playmaker Bonmati, back on the pitch as a substitute for the first time since breaking her leg in December.

Runners-up last season, Barca will need the talented midfielder against their former coach Jonatan Giraldez’s Lyon in the Oslo final on May 23.

It is their fourth final against Lyon since 2019, with the French side winning the first two before Giraldez’s Barca beat them in the 2024 final in Bilbao.

Harder pulled one back for Bayern after Barca tried to play out from the back, setting up a nervy finale for the hosts.

The Germans attacked relentlessly, although Bonmati fired a good chance wide on the counter.

Coll denied Arianna Caruso with a fine save to tip a strike onto the crossbar, as Barca could not slow down Jose Barcala’s Bayern.

Harder struck in stoppage time, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review, with a foul called on Patri Guijarro, much to Bayern’s anger.

The German side lost for the first time in 29 matches and were unable to reach the final for the first time, with this their third exit in the final four.

AFP