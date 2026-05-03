Dickson Welcomes Obi, Kwankwaso To NDC, Says Party Has No Litigation

‎Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, has described the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as a party devoid of litigation and factions.

Dickson also described the opposition party as Nigeria’s most stable, fastest-growing political party.

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He stated this when he received a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and his Kano State counterpart, Musa Kwankwaso, into the NDC on Sunday.

“On behalf of the leaders of our party and on behalf of the teeming members of our party, well-meaning Nigerians from all over our country, who in the five months have defied all odds and conquered all doubts, and invested their trust and confidence in the dream and vision of this party. On behalf of all of them, I thank you all, and I welcome you all, especially to the NDC and my humble home,” he said.

Dickson said that, though young, the NDC was ready to “box above its weight”.

“I welcome you to Nigeria’s fastest-growing political party. I welcome you all to Nigeria’s most stable political party.

“I welcome you all to a party that has no faction, to a party that has no litigation whatsoever. I also want to welcome you all to a party that does not know what is called status quo ante bellum,” the senator said.

He described Obi and Kwankwaso as very qualified, noting that the party’s formalities would be unveiled at the appropriate time.

‎On his part, the former Anambra governor called on the Federal Government not to transfer political crises to the NDC.

He also urged political leaders to be democratic and stop “injecting crisis” into opposition parties, while appealing for a free democratic space, without Federal Government interference.

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‎Kwankwaso called on all Nigerians to register with the NDC as soon as possible.

He declared that his camp had commenced registration immediately.