11 Persons Killed As Bandits Launch Reprisal Attacks On Katsina Villages

No fewer than eleven persons have been killed following a reprisal attack by bandits on communities in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Katsina State Police Command said the attack occurred on Sunday at about 1200hrs, when bandits regrouped and stormed Jeka da Kolo and Kwalgoro villages, fatally shooting eleven persons before police tactical teams re-mobilised and repelled the assailants.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Umar Fage, condemned the attack in strong terms and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

In a statement on Sunday night signed by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, the Commissioner described the attack as cowardly and barbaric, and ordered an aggressive, intelligence-led manhunt to identify and arrest the perpetrators. He also deployed additional tactical teams to the affected area.

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The statement added that bush-combing operations and coordinated patrols have been intensified to track down the fleeing suspects and prevent further attacks.

The command assured residents of its commitment to protecting lives and property, stressing that efforts are ongoing to ensure all those involved face the full wrath of the law.

Members of the public were urged to remain calm but vigilant and provide timely and credible information to aid security agencies.

“Report suspicious movements to the nearest police station or via the Command’s emergency lines: 0815 697 7777 or 0707 272 2539. Further developments will be communicated in due course,” the statement said.

The command, however, noted that the reprisal attack followed recent operational successes against bandits in the area.

It recalled that on April 29, 2026, at Gadar Yan Tulu and Kartaka villages, operatives foiled a cattle rustling attempt and recovered 205 animals, comprising 91 cows and 114 sheep.

Similarly, on May 2, 2026, operatives foiled another attack on Matinjin village, forcing several bandits to flee with gunshot injuries, while eight operational motorcycles were recovered.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Government also condemned the attack, describing the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians as an act of terror.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mu’azu, the government extended condolences to the bereaved families and called on residents to remain resolute.

The statement said intelligence reports had earlier indicated that a notorious bandit kingpin, Mohammadu Fulani, led armed men toward key locations in Kankia with criminal intent.

According to the government, community members alerted security agencies, prompting the Divisional Police Officer of Kankia to lead a joint security team that successfully intercepted the bandits, neutralised several of them, and recovered motorcycles and rustled cattle.

It noted that the same kingpin later led a retaliatory attack around midday on Gwalgoro Village in Gyaza/Kunduru Ward, resulting in the death of eleven persons.

The government commended security personnel for their swift response and urged continued collaboration between communities and security agencies.

“That intelligence partnership is what made the first interception possible — and it will continue to save lives,” the statement added.