2027: APC Extends Forms Sale Deadline, Adjusts Screening Timetable

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the deadlines for the sale and submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for aspirants ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Monday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the adjustment also affects the screening timetable.

Under the revised schedule, the sale of forms will now run until midnight on May 6, 2026, while the submission of completed forms has been pushed to midnight on May 7, 2026.

The party added that the screening of aspirants will take place from May 8 to May 12, 2026, with the list of successfully screened candidates to be published on May 13, 2026.

ABUJA, FCT Advertisement MAY 4, 2026 PRESS STATEMENT APC EXTENDS ASPIRANTS’ FORMS SALE AND SUBMISSION DEADLINES, ADJUSTS SCREENING DATES FOR 2027 ELECTIONS The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved a further extension of the timelines for the sale and submission of completed… pic.twitter.com/0D0Oh0aCyg Advertisement — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 4, 2026

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The APC also reaffirmed the cost of its nomination forms across various positions. The presidential form remains fixed at N100 million, while governorship aspirants are to pay N50 million.

For legislative positions, aspirants to State Houses of Assembly are required to pay N6 million, those seeking seats in the House of Representatives will pay N10 million, while Senate hopefuls are to pay N20 million.

The party had commenced the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms last Tuesday for aspirants seeking to contest different offices in the 2027 elections.

According to its earlier timetable, the exercise was originally scheduled to begin on April 25 and end on May 2, 2026, but it started three days behind schedule, prompting the latest extension.