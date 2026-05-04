[VIDEO] 2027: Follow Us Into NDC To Unseat APC Govt, Galadima Tells Atiku

A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Buba Galadima, has urged former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to join the party in a bid to strengthen opposition unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Galadima, who appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, said key opposition figures had begun aligning under the NDC to create a formidable front against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

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He claimed there were concerns that the current administration could use legal means to weaken opposition efforts, stressing the need for consolidation within a single platform.

Galadima warned that if Atiku declines to join the NDC, he could be held responsible for any failure to unify opposition forces ahead of the election, adding that the decision ultimately rests with him.