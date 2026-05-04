Alleged Coup Plot: Two Defendants Admit Knowledge Of Plot  Against Tinubu In Video Recordings

A Federal High Court in Abuja saw video recordings of investigators’ interview sessions with three of the six men being prosecuted over an alleged plot to overthrow the President Bola Tinubu administration.

In the video recordings played in the open court, two of the three defendants — retired Navy Captain Erasmus Victor and Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim — admitted being aware of the coup plot, while retired Major General Mohammed Gana denied knowledge of the plot.

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The video recordings were contained in a hard disc tendered by the prosecution, but against which lawyers to the defendants have raised objection about the admissibility on the grounds that their clients did not make the statements voluntarily.

The defence lawyers also objected to having the recordings played in open court when they had yet to be admitted in evidence.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, however, overruled them and ordered that the recordings be played, noting that it was the standard practice.

Justice Abdulmalik said she noted the objection raised by the defence team and that a trial-within-trial would be conducted to ascertain the voluntariness or otherwise of the statements.

The first interview session shown was that of Maj Gen Gana, who said he retired from the Nigerian Army in 2010 as Chief of Defence Logistics.

Gana, who said he had never been in any act of indiscipline or crime, told investigators that he knew the alleged mastermind of the plot, one Colonel Ma’aji.

Gana said he learnt that Ma’aji had issues with his promotion, but did not know he was planning a coup, adding that if he was aware, he would have reported.

The retired military officer said his name first came up in connection with the alleged plot in relation to a ₦2 million transfer, which investigators linked to him.

He also admitted sharing via WhatsApp a copy of the coup speech read by one Dongayaro during an earlier coup in the country.

Gana also admitted sharing, through the same means, some messages containing anti-government rhetoric, but explained that he only forwarded the material as received and did not edit or originate it.

When investigators said that the coup speech recovered from Colonel Maji was tailored in line with the coup related speech he forwarded, Gana said he did not know.

He, however, denied allegations of conducting reconnaissance at the Presidential Villa, participating in efforts to raise funds, including claims of sourcing billions from a former governor.

‘Fertiliser,’ ‘Farming’

Retired Captain Victor (who is the second defendant) admitted knowing Ma’aji and being aware of the plot to overthrow the government, but did not report to any security agency because of his relationship with him (Ma’aji).

He said Ma’aji had complained about his stalled promotion and “out of anger, he said he wants to overthrow the system”.

Victor said he advised against such an act and suggested that the officer consider retirement instead.

He admitted in the video that he was approached to render financial support, assist in raising funds for the plot, or help them acquire an apartment, with the assurance of being offered an appointment when the coup succeeds.

The retired Navy captain said he declined involvement in the plot, confirmed that he continued communication using a secure messaging platform, and acknowledged that coded language was used in discussions.

He insisted he was not part of any operational arrangement and that he never rendered any assistance as requested by Ma’aji.

Victor said his relationship with Ma’aji beclouded his thoughts, adding that if there was no relationship between he would have reported to any security agencies like the Navy, which is his constituency.

The retired officer said he regretted his action for not reporting the plot.

Victor, who looked remorseful, expressed regret that he failed to report the plot to the appropriate authorities when he ought to have and appealed for clemency.

“I feel so bad that I find myself in this situation,” he said, likening his situation to being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I am pleading for clemency,” he added, noting that the Almighty God himself said he regretted creating man, but still continues to show mercy on man.

Victor said if the government could grant amnesty to terrorists and bandits who have taken the lives of innocent souls, call them repentant, and reintegrate them into society, then he also should be forgiven because he had served the country meritoriously in the Navy.

Police Inspector Ibrahim, who was attached to the State House, told investigators he was initially approached to help facilitate Colonel Ma’aji’s promotion through contacts within government circles.

Ibrahim said discussions between him and Ma’aji later shifted from promotion matters to alleged plans to overthrow the government.

He admitted receiving between ₦1.4 and ₦1.5million and participating in reconnaissance operations around the Presidential Villa, including Aguda House.

He said he took photographs of some parts of the presidential villa, including the President’s residence and surrounding terrain, and discussed possible access routes.

The inspector further confirmed that coded terms such as “fertiliser” and “farming” were used during conversations to refer to funding and the alleged operation.

He maintained, however, that his involvement stemmed from misplaced judgment influenced by his relationship with the principal suspect.

Ibrahim said he merely played along with the alleged plotters because he knew it would be impossible for them to access the state house.

It was noted that at the beginning of every interview session, the investigators always explained to the defendants the rationale behind the audio-visual recording of the session, which they said was in line with the provision of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

The investigators added that the recording was being done to ensure that the statement made by each of the defendants was voluntarily made and not under coercion, torture, or promise of any favours.

They also stated that they (defendants) had the right to remain silent if they chose not to say anything.

The case was adjourned to Tuesday, May 6, 2026, for continuation of the trial.