DMO Offers 14.525% In May 2026 FGN Savings Bond

The Debt Management Office (DMO) Monday offered Nigerians investment opportunities with returns of up to 14.525% per annum in the May 2026 FGN Savings Bond subscription.

The DMO announced the offer on Monday on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria under existing debt laws, as window runs from May 4 to May 8, 2026, with settlement scheduled for May 13, providing retail investors access to low-risk, government-backed securities.

The May 2026 offer includes two bond instruments designed to cater to varying investor preferences and timelines.

These instruments also come with flexible entry requirements and structured returns, including a two-year FGN Savings Bond due May 13, 2028, which offers 13.525 percent annual interest, and a three-year bond due May 13, 2029, which offers a higher return of 14.525 percent annually

Bonds are priced at N1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription of N5,000 and a maximum of N50 million, while interest payments are made quarterly, and the principal is repaid in full at maturity

The Debt Management Office stated that the bond issuance is part of efforts to provide secure investment options while promoting financial inclusion and savings among Nigerians.

The agency also emphasised the safety of the instrument.

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The higher interest rate offer for May followed the two-year bond due April 15, 2028, which offered an interest rate of 13.082% per annum.

The three-year bond due April 15, 2029, offers a higher rate of 14.082% per annum, with a subscription window opened on April 7, 2026, and will close on April 10, 2026, with settlement scheduled for April 15, 2026.

Interest payments will be made quarterly on July 15, October 15, January 15, and April 15.