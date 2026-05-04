Emefiele: Court Admits Extrajudicial Statement Made By Co-Defendant

The Special Offences Division of the Lagos High Court has ruled that the extrajudicial statement made by Henry Omoile, co-defendant to a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele, is admissible in court.

Omoile had challenged the admissibility of his statements made to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleging that they were obtained under oppression and inducement.

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This led to a “trial-within-trial” to determine the voluntariness or otherwise of the statement.

Before Justice Rahman Oshodi, Omoile is currently facing a three-count charge related to the unlawful acceptance of gifts as an agent, while Emefiele is standing trial on a 19-count charge related to alleged gratification and corrupt demands made during his tenure as CBN Governor.

At their arraignment by the EFCC, both defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges.

At the resumed hearing of the case today, Chineye Okezie appeared for the EFCC, while Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Labi Lawal, appeared for both the first and second defendants.

In his ruling, Justice Oshodi held that the prosecution had successfully proven that the statements obtained on February 26, 2024, were made voluntarily and not under any form of inducement, threat, or coercion.

“I have carefully considered the evidence presented during the mini-trial. The environment was active, and there is no evidence that the second defendant was physically harmed. I am satisfied that the prosecution has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the statement was made voluntarily,” the judge said.

The court also ruled that the statements made on February 26, 2024, marked as Exhibits 1–3, were not obtained under duress and were therefore admissible as evidence.

However, the statements dated February 27 2024, were rejected for the sole reason that it was not made in the presence of a legal practitioner or under video recording.

After this ruling, Justice Oshodi adjourned the case to June 26, June 30, and July 6 and 8, 2026, for continuation of the trial.