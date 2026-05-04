Mohammad-Led PDP Disowns Interim NWC, Declares NEC Meeting Invalid

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Abdulrahman Mohammad, has dismissed claims surrounding a purported 103rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and the formation of a caretaker committee led by Taminu Turaki, describing the development as illegitimate and misleading.

In a disclaimer on Monday, the party said its attention had been drawn to assertions by a group led by Adolphus Wabara and Turaki regarding the convening of the meeting and the composition of an interim leadership structure.

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“The PDP wishes to categorically state that no such meeting was convened by the leadership of the party. Consequently, any resolutions, announcements, or claims emanating from that gathering are null, void, and of no effect,” it stated.

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The Mohammad-Led, which has the backing of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, criticised what it described as contradictions by those behind the alleged meeting, noting that individuals who previously opposed the idea of a caretaker committee were now claiming to have constituted one.

Raising legal concerns, the party pointed to non-compliance with statutory requirements, particularly regarding notification to the electoral body.

“Even if, for the sake of argument, they possessed the legal authority to convene such a meeting (which they do not), they have once again failed to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

“Specifically, the mandatory requirement to give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a minimum of 21 days’ notice for such a meeting was blatantly ignored. There is no evidence of compliance, nor was INEC in attendance as required by law. This alone renders their actions null and void,” it said.

The party also questioned the involvement of Senator Wabara, citing internal disciplinary actions and arguing that he lacks the constitutional standing to assume any leadership role within the party.

It further clarified that the Board of Trustees remains an advisory body without executive powers.

Expressing concern over the role of legal practitioners in the matter, the PDP urged relevant regulatory bodies to examine the conduct of those involved, particularly members of the senior bar.

Describing the development as part of a pattern, the party said the alleged NEC meeting was a continuation of earlier failed attempts to create confusion within its ranks.

It urged stakeholders and the public to ignore the gathering.

“We therefore call on all party members, stakeholders, and the general public to completely disregard this illegitimate assembly and its outcomes. It has no constitutional basis, no legal standing, and no binding authority whatsoever.

“The PDP remains committed to upholding its constitution, the rule of law, and democratic principles under the able leadership of Abdulrahman Mohammad and Senator Samuel N. Anyawu,” the statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, added.

Wabara had appointed a 13-member interim National Working Committee for the party.

This decision was taken at a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held by the Tanimu Turaki bloc of the PDP at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

He said the move was taken in line with the PDP constitution, insisting that the Supreme Court judgment which upheld the nullification of the Ibadan convention, created a leadership vacuum within the party.

The 13-man interim national working committee is led by the erstwhile national chairman, Turaki.