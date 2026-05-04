NASU, SSANU Begin Protest at UNIJOS Over Welfare, Renegotiation Delay

Members of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) at the University of Jos staged a peaceful protest on Monday over unresolved welfare demands and delays in the renegotiation of agreements with the Federal Government.

The protesters marched from the university’s main gate to the Senate Building, chanting solidarity songs while demanding improved welfare conditions and the implementation of agreements previously reached with the government.

READ ALSO: NASU, SSANU Declare ‘Total’ Strike Over ‘Slow Pace’ Negotiation With FG

The demonstration comes in the wake of a nationwide strike declared by the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU, which directed members in universities and inter-university centres across the country to commence a total and comprehensive industrial action from May 1, 2026.

Union leaders said the action followed a meeting with officials of the Federal Ministry of Education that failed to produce a fresh offer or a clear timeline for concluding the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement for non-teaching staff.

The unions maintain that they will remain on strike until their demands are fully met.