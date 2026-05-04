NERC, NEMSA To Strengthen Collaboration In Electricity Sector

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said it is working with the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) to strengthen partnerships in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

A statement by the electricity regulator on Monday noted that it received a delegation from NEMSA on a courtesy visit aimed at strengthening inter-agency collaboration and enhancing the safety, reliability, and efficiency of NESI.

In his remarks, the NERC Chairman, Dr. Musiliu Oseni, welcomed the delegation and commended NEMSA for its critical role in enforcing technical standards and ensuring electrical safety across the power sector.

He emphasised the importance of close collaboration between both institutions, particularly in aligning regulatory and technical oversight functions to support the ongoing reforms in the NESI.

He noted that effective synergy between NERC and NEMSA is essential to improving service delivery, reducing system losses, and safeguarding electricity infrastructure nationwide.

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The MD, NEMSA, Engr. Adesayo Olusegun Michael, in his response, expressed appreciation for the warm reception and acknowledged the Commission’s leadership in driving regulatory reforms within the sector.

He reiterated the Agency’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with NERC, particularly in the areas of technical inspections, enforcement of safety standards, certification of electrical installations, and capacity building.

The delegation also highlighted the need for improved data sharing and joint operations to ensure compliance with established regulations and technical codes.