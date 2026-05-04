NNPC Signs MoU For ‘Completion,’ ‘Operation’ Of Warri, Port Harcourt Refineries

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two Chinese companies for collaboration through a potential Technical Equity Partnership (TEP) in support of the completion and operation of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

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The MoU was signed by the NNPCL’s Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bayo Ojulari; Chairman, Sanjiang Chemical Company, Guan Jianzhong; and Chairman of Xinganchen (Fuzhou) Industrial Park Operation and Management Co., Ltd, Bill Bi, in Jiaxing City, China, on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

The potential framework would cover completion of outstanding work at the two refineries, together with operating and maintaining both facilities to achieve best-in-class, sustainable performance.

Planned expansion and upgrades would elevate both facilities to cleaner, more profitable product standards, according to a statement by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., Andy Odeh, on Monday.

“The potential collaboration also contemplates expanding the refineries’ petrochemical capacities and harnessing gas and downstream opportunities through the development of co-located, gas-based industrial hubs,” it added.

Speaking shortly after the signing, the NNPC Ltd’s GCEO described the MoU execution as a significant milestone, following more than six months of concerted engagement between the technical and management teams of NNPC and the two Chinese partners, Sanjiang and Xinganchen.

“All parties recognise mutually beneficial opportunities for the development and long-term sustainable profitability of NNPC’s refining assets in Nigeria, and the collective weight required for success,” Ojulari noted.

The GCEO further stated that the MoU was an important step on the journey towards identifying potential technical equity partner(s) to restart and expand NNPC’s refineries, and to explore opportunities in co-located petrochemicals and gas-based industries.

“The MoU reflects the parties’ shared intent to progress discussions in good faith, with any definitive arrangements to follow in due course and subject to customary approvals,” the statement added.