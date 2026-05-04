Pate Withdraws Interest In Bauchi Governorship Race

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, has announced that he will no longer run for the Bauchi State governorship in 2027, despite repeated calls from supporters urging him to contest.

In a 10-minute video message delivered in Hausa and circulating on social media, Pate said he reached the decision after deep reflection and wide consultations.

Citing national service as his reason, he explained that he still has much to contribute to Nigeria’s development at the national level, as well as to the progress of Northern Nigeria.

“It is unlikely that I will run for governorship in 2027, and I assure you that you will not regret the love and support you have shown me throughout this period,” he said.

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Despite stepping aside, Pate pledged to remain actively involved in the political process leading to the emergence of a credible candidate and his party’s victory.

“There are many aspirants seeking various elective positions in Bauchi State. The time will come when I will support credible and capable candidates who have the interest of the people at heart, not self-centred leaders. We will identify the best candidates during the primaries,” he added.

He also urged other aspirants to remain patient and unite behind those who emerge from the primaries, noting that if he could set aside his personal ambition, others should be able to do the same.

Pate further stated that he would work towards ensuring the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State at all levels, for the benefit of the people.

He thanked his supporters and promised to redouble his efforts toward delivering positive development and impactful interventions.

Pate has previously contested for the governorship three times but did not secure his party’s ticket in the primaries.