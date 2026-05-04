Turaki-Led PDP Holds NEC Meeting, Plans Caretaker Committee Amid Leadership Crisis

Members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki, and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, are currently holding a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Prominent party stakeholders are in attendance, including Governor Seyi Makinde, former Minister of Special Duties Tanimu Turaki, former Governor of Niger State Babangida Muazu, former Minister of Information Professor Jerry Gana, Senator Adolphus Wabara, and former Minister of Women Affairs Zainab Maina, among others.

A key item on the agenda is the proposed inauguration of a caretaker committee for the PDP.

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Organisers argue that the recent Supreme Court judgement, which upheld the Court of Appeal’s nullification of the Ibadan Convention, has created a leadership vacuum within the party.

The Turaki-led group also maintains that the Abuja convention which produced the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led National Working Committee of the PDP is null and void.

They insist that, in line with the PDP constitution, a caretaker committee should be established whenever there is a leadership vacuum, and they are urging the Board of Trustees, led by Adolphus Wabara, to carry out that responsibility.