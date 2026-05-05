Alleged Coup: Suspect Says He Was Misled In Video Statement

The fourth defendant in the alleged coup plot trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja, Zekeri Umoru, has denied knowledge of any plan to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s government, insisting in a recorded statement played in court that he was “misled”.

Umoru, an employee in the maintenance department of the Presidential Villa working with a construction company, made the claim in a video recording previewed by the court as part of the prosecution’s evidence against the six defendants standing trial over the alleged plot.

In the video played in open court, Umoru told investigators that he first came in contact with persons linked to the case through the third defendant, Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, attached to the Presidential Clinic.

He said Ibrahim introduced him to a man identified as Hassan Mohammed, whom he later discovered was Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji.

According to Umoru, he initially believed Ma’aji was a civilian businessman interested in offering him electrical work at a building under construction.

The defendant recounted how he allegedly received several cash payments from Ma’aji during meetings attended by Ibrahim and another associate identified as Usman.

He told investigators that during one gathering at one bar, Ma’aji allegedly gave “between N100,000 and ₦120,000” to him and his associates after buying drinks and asking about their professions.

Umoru further stated that on September 24, 2025, Ma’aji allegedly handed him a “Ghana Must Go” bag containing cash.

He said he deposited the money at a bank branch where it was counted and found to be N8.8m.

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According to him, another N2m was allegedly given the following day during a separate meeting involving Inspector Ibrahim.

The defendant said he later became uncomfortable with the repeated cash payments and demanded an explanation from Ibrahim.

He alleged that Ibrahim told him Ma’aji was unhappy with the state of the country and planned to “sanitise the government” with support from unnamed associates described as “boys”.

Umoru further claimed that Ibrahim spoke about involving “an ambulance driver” to facilitate access into the Presidential Villa, with expectations of financial reward.

Despite the claims, Umoru repeatedly denied knowledge of any coup plot.

“I was misled,” he said in the video, insisting he would have distanced himself from Ma’aji had he known he was a military officer or had “any intention beyond business dealings”.

The defendant also admitted escorting Usman into the Presidential Villa, stating that security officials allowed the visitor entry after he indicated the man was there to see him.

He added that he later saw Usman “taking photographs” in his office and warned him against it.

Umoru expressed regret during the interview, apologising to his employers and affirming support for President Tinubu’s administration.

The court also viewed another video involving an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Imam Kassim Goni, who denied involvement in the alleged coup plot.

Goni told investigators that monies he received from Ma’aji were strictly for “prayers and charitable purposes”, including spiritual interventions connected to alleged promotion setbacks.

However, investigators pointed to financial records allegedly showing transfers running into millions of naira, including a “₦10m transfer” in October 2024, which they said contradicted aspects of his explanation.

The prosecution further suggested that discussions referenced in the videos, including remarks about gaining access and acquiring “work tools”, raised concerns about a broader scheme, though both individuals denied any knowledge of a coup plot.

Following the preview of the video statement, counsel to the sixth defendant and senior counsel, Michael Numa, told the court he had just received the video exhibits of his client, adding that he needed more time to go through the exhibits.

While defence counsels argued for the case to be adjourned to a further date, prosecution counsels and Director of Public Prosecutions, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), urged the court to stand by its earlier order for accelerated hearing of the case.

Justice Abdulmalik subsequently adjourned the matter till May 11, 12, and 13 for the continuation of the trial.