Blackout In Parts Of Ibadan As TCN Begins Maintenance

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a planned power outage in parts of Ibadan, Oyo State, due to maintenance work at the Ayede Transmission Substation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the company said a 100MVA 132/33kV transformer would be shut down for routine preventive maintenance between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

According to TCN, the exercise is part of efforts to ensure the facility continues to operate efficiently and reliably.

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“The scheduled maintenance will allow our engineers to carry out essential checks and servicing of the transformer to maintain optimal performance,” the statement said.

As a result of the temporary shutdown, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) will be unable to supply electricity to customers in the Express, Industrial, and Oluyole areas during the maintenance period.

TCN noted that normal power supply would be restored once the exercise is completed.