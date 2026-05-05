FG Loans ₦11.8bn To 6,842 Beneficiaries

The Federal Government has disbursed N11.8bn to 6,842 academic and non-academic staff across Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The beneficiaries span 141 institutions, including federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, according to data published on the website of the Federal Ministry of Education, obtained by our correspondent.

According to the data, the loan was distributed under the Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund, and 34,000 applicants from 219 institutions have been verified so far.

Staff members of federal universities constitute the highest number of applicants (59 per cent), followed by those of polytechnics (23 per cent) and colleges of education (18 per cent).

The TISSF, launched in August 2025, is a Federal Ministry of Education and TETFund-funded programme dedicated to enhancing the well-being, career development, and financial stability of tertiary institution staff across Nigeria.

The joint initiative of the FME and TETFund aims to deliver zero per cent interest loans to enhance the welfare, career development, and financial stability of tertiary institution staff.

The fund provides interest-free loans of up to N10m to eligible academic and non-academic staff.

Also under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative, 240 e-tricycles are reported to have been distributed across 12 institutions.

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Key facts published on the website include: “Loans up to N10m per staff (0% interest); N11.8bn disbursed to 6,842 beneficiaries from 141 institutions.

“34,000 verified applicants from 219 institutions; Federal universities (59%), polytechnics (23%), COEs (18%); minimum five years to retirement required for eligibility.”

Other ongoing programmes under the initiative include the EduRevamp Teacher Platform, a digital training system introduced earlier this year to strengthen educators’ skills, and the School Safety Portal, developed in partnership with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to improve security management in schools.

The ministry said the EduRevamp platform, launched at the first National Teacher Summit in January 2026, has recorded “37,000 registered users, with 18,000 teachers fully enrolled in its training modules.”