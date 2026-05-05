Former Kano Deputy Governor Gwarzo Quits ADC

A former Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Gwarzo, has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing shifts in the political environment.

Gwarzo confirmed his exit in a letter dated May 1, 2026, addressed to the party chairman in Gwarzo Local Government Area. He stated that the resignation takes effect immediately.

“The decision follows careful thought and consultations with my associates, supporters, and well-wishers across the state,” he said.

He pointed to recent developments in the political space as a key factor behind his move.

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“The changing political climate has made it necessary for me to reassess my membership in the interest of the people and the future of our state and country,” he stated.

Gwarzo added that his action was guided by his commitment to public service and good governance.

“My decision is based on patriotic reasons and the need to follow a political direction that reflects my vision for good governance, democratic principles, and sustainable development,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to the party leadership and members for their support during his time in the ADC.

“I sincerely thank the leadership and members of the party for their cooperation, respect, and support,” he added.

Gwarzo did not reveal his next political step. Observers have linked the move to ongoing political alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.