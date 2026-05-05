‘I Think ADC Is Dead’, Akpabio Says As Senators Defect From Party

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has suggested that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is “dead” amid a wave of defections from the party.

Akpabio made the remark on Tuesday during plenary while announcing the resignation of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who represents Abia South, from the ADC.

The Senate president read Abaribe’s resignation letter on the floor of the chamber, confirming his formal exit from the party.

Reacting to the development, Akpabio called on lawmakers to adopt a more streamlined process for announcing defections on the floor of the Senate.

“All those defecting from ADC should just compile everything in one paper so that we don’t keep announcing. I think ADC is dead,” he said.

”If you are defecting from Labour, write the names of all of you. If you are going from ADC, write all of you. And if you are entering ADC, you do the same. It’s neater that way than reading one name at a time.”

READ ALSO: Abaribe Defects To Labour Party, Umeh And Rufai Hanga Join NDC

Abaribe is moving to the Labour Party weeks after previously defecting to the ADC.

“Given the uncertainties concerning the ADC party with regard to the multiple lawsuits and court judgements, I have today resigned from the ADC and joined the Labour Party, effective immediately,” Abaribe said in his letter.

He added that his decision was not influenced by his relationship with members of the party.

“This has nothing to do with the leadership and members whom I have enjoyed and will continue to enjoy close and solid relationships with,” he said.

Abaribe was not the only senator whose defection was announced during Tuesday’s plenary. Senators Victor Umeh and Rufai Hanga also defected.

Umeh formally notified the Senate of his decision to leave the ADC and join the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Also, the Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Senator Rufai Hanga, announced his defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the NDC.

Similarly, at the House of Representatives, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas also announced the defection of some lawmakers.

Yusuf Datti, Uchenna Okonkwo, Adamu Wakili, Thaddeus Attah, George Ozodinobi, Lilian Orogbu, Oluwaseyi Sowunmi, Peter Aniekwe, Mukhtar Zakari, George Oluwande, and Munachim Umezuruike all defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) from the ADC.

Others are Emeka Idu, Jesse Onuakalusi, Ifeanyi Uzokwe, Afam Ogene, and Abdulhakeem Ado.

Also announced was the defection of Leke Abejide, who represents Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State, from the ADC to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

These defections add momentum to the ongoing political alignments and realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.