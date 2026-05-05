NASS Ad Hoc Committee To Visit South Africa Over Xenophobia

The Senate has resolved to constitute a joint ad hoc committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives to address the rising cases of xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

The committee, to be led by the Chairman of the National Assembly, will undertake a fact-finding and diplomatic visit to South Africa aimed at finding lasting solutions to the crisis.

As part of its mandate, the delegation is expected to visit the South African Parliament to formally express Nigeria’s strong displeasure over the reported attacks.

The Senate also plans to write to the Speaker of the South African Parliament, as well as invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs to brief lawmakers on the outcomes of their engagements.

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The upper chamber also upheld a resolution by Senator Simon Lalong calling for a review of resolutions reached during a 2019 bilateral meeting between Nigeria and South Africa, with a view to ensuring their implementation.

Meanwhile, Senator Adams Oshiomhole proposed the revocation of operational licenses of South African companies such as MTN and DSTV in Nigeria. However, the suggestion was declined on procedural grounds.

In his remarks, the Senate President underscored the importance of diplomatic engagement in resolving the crisis, noting that economic retaliation against businesses would not be the preferred course of action. He asserted that the Senate views the reported attacks as serious and will address the matter with the urgency it deserves.

The resolutions followed a motion of urgent national importance raised by Senator Bassey, titled: “Intensifying Xenophobic Persecution of Nigerians in South Africa and Ghana: A Call for Urgent National, Diplomatic and Humanitarian Action to Defend the Dignity, Safety and Honour of Nigerian Citizens.”

During deliberations, lawmakers were divided over whether to step down the motion for closed-door discussion after Senator Aliero called for it to be debated behind closed doors. This was immediately countered by Senator Ningi, who, alongside others, insisted on open deliberation.

Lawmakers expressed deep concern over not only the physical attacks but also the growing climate of fear, psychological trauma, and dehumanization faced by Nigerians abroad. They noted that many Nigerians are increasingly being profiled and targeted solely based on their nationality.

The Senate subsequently observed a minute of silence in honour of Nigerians who have lost their lives in the attacks in South Africa.