Senate Restricts Its Presidency To Returning 10th Assembly Members

In a major shift to its internal rules, the Senate has amended its standing orders to restrict eligibility for the office of Senate President to members of the 10th National Assembly.

The decision followed a marathon closed-door session on Tuesday, after which lawmakers agreed on new criteria aimed at reinforcing parliamentary hierarchy and experience. Under the revised rules, only senators who have served two terms will be eligible to contest for principal offices.

The amendment further stipulates that at least one of the two terms must be the immediate term preceding the nomination, effectively narrowing the field of contenders.

The amended Order 4 states, “Nomination of Senators to serve as Presiding Officers shall be in accordance with the ranking of Senators and shall be strictly adhered to.

“The order of ranking are (i) former President of the Senate, (ii) former Deputy President of the Senate, (iii) former Principal Officers of the Senate, (iv) Senators who had served at least one term of four years, (v) Senators who had been members of the House of Representatives, and (vi) in the absence of i to v, Senators elected into the Senate for the first time.”

By implication, only senators currently serving in the 10th Assembly who secure re-election into the 11th Senate will qualify to vie for the Senate presidency and other principal positions.

The Senate said the move is intended to strengthen adherence to the tradition of ranking within the legislative chamber.