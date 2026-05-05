Serena, Venus, Osaka Bring Sport, Style And Statement To 2026 Met Gala

Tennis stars Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka delivered a combo of athletic prestige and high fashion at the 2026 Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art under the theme “Fashion Is Art”.

Venus, serving as one of the evening’s co-chairs, made history as the third tennis player to take on the role, following Serena in 2019 and Osaka in 2021.

She arrived in a sparkling black Swarovski gown, designed with an off-the-shoulder silhouette and a sculptural, diamond-encrusted neckline that extended across her chest and arms.

The look, paired with her husband Andrea Preti, leaned heavily into the night’s artistic theme.

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Beyond fashion, Venus used the platform to spotlight gender disparities in sports science, wearing earrings inscribed with “six percent”, a reference to research indicating that only a small fraction of sports science studies focus on women.

She described the gala as a meaningful moment to draw attention to that imbalance, while also celebrating individuality and body diversity.

Serena, a longtime Met Gala fixture, supported her sister throughout the festivities while generating significant buzz of her own.

Ahead of the main event, she turned heads at a pre-gala party hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, wearing a sculptural grey mini dress by Magda Butrym.

At a separate dinner hosted by Anna Wintour, she opted for a bold red sequin gown by LaQuan Smith, a daring look that sparked mixed reactions online but dominated conversation.

On the Met carpet, Serena maintained her commanding presence, reinforcing her reputation for blending athletic strength with high fashion. Her appearances, often alongside her sister, highlighted their enduring influence both on and off the court.

Meanwhile, Osaka embraced avant-garde fashion with a custom white sculptural gown by Robert Wun.

The design featured exaggerated shoulders, red feather detailing and a matching headpiece, with her hands styled to appear dipped in red paint, creating a dramatic, performance-art effect that aligned closely with the exhibition’s theme.

Together, the trio highlighted the growing intersection between sport and fashion, particularly the influence of female athletes on global style conversations.

Beyond the red carpet, the event also raised funds for the Costume Institute, while amplifying conversations around women’s visibility in sport and culture, a message strongly echoed by the presence and voices of these tennis icons.