Stitching Lives Back Together For Central Africa’s Child Soldiers

In a classroom in Bria in the unstable eastern Central African Republic, former child soldiers were learning to sew.

It is a way to help the 14- to 17-year-olds move on from the violence they suffered at the hands of the country’s many armed groups.

“It’s not easy teaching them. Some still carry that violence within them. Others are still very stressed,” Christophe Yonaba, a teacher with the Esperance charity, said.

“Sometimes they sit there, silent,” he said of his tailor apprentices. “Then suddenly they get restless, as if they’ve seized up inside,” he said.

The east of the CAR, whose subsoil is rich in diamonds, has been torn apart by years of armed conflict.

“These teenagers have all, at some point, been captured by armed groups,” 53-year-old Yonaba said.

According to the United Nations children’s fund (UNICEF), around 2,000 Central African youngsters are still in the clutches of such fighting forces.

At the height of a civil war that dragged on from 2013 to 2018, around 20 groups were operating in the east.

The figure has now fallen to 14 thanks to peace agreements and disarmament programmes.

But armed groups continue to control certain areas of the east, particularly on the border with Sudan and South Sudan.

Since late last year, fighting between the army and rebels has intensified in the region.

The conflict has displaced tens of thousands of civilians, mostly women and children, within the country and towards the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.