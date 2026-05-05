US Data Firm Removes Kled App In Nigeria Over ‘95% Fraud’ Rate

A US-based data marketplace that rewards users for uploading photos, videos, and other multimodal content, Kled AI, has withdrawn its services from Nigeria after detecting a “95 %” fraud rate by users.

In a post on X, Founder of the company, Avi Patel, said the app was removed from the Nigerian app store, with the organisation implementing an IP ban on the country after discovering that approximately 95 per cent of activities from the region were fraudulent.

According to the founder, fraudsters submitted black screens, duplicate files, AI-generated images, and mass-produced fake Japanese passports featuring photoshopped Nigerian faces during the Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process.

“We have removed Kled from the Nigerian app store and IP banned the entire region.

“After several months of uploads we found that Nigeria had a ≈95% fraud rate. Instead of real, usable data, users were uploading pictures of black screens, duplicate photos, internet generated images, AI generated images, etc. at an unimaginable scale.

“In comparison, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines have a less than 10% fraud rate across 10x the userbase size”, he wrote.

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Kled AI, founded in 2025, functions as a human data marketplace, focusing on bridging the gap between everyday consumers and AI companies requiring high-quality training.

The platform, which pays users for contributing data assets, reportedly paid out hundreds of thousands of dollars over four months before the scale of the abuse became unsustainable.

Patel, however, hinted that the suspension is temporary, pending the development of more robust detection tools.