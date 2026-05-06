2027: APC Waives Screening Requirements For President Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has waived the screening requirements for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

APC spokesman Felix Morka said the party’s NWC reached the decision during its 188th meeting, held on Wednesday.

Morka said the NWC “deemed him as duly screened in accordance with the Constitution of the Party for the purpose of participation in the upcoming primary elections”.

“This decision was made pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC under Article 13.4 (xiii) and (xiv) of the Constitution of APC to organise and supervise the party’s primaries and, in special circumstances, grant waivers, in the best interest of the party,” the statement read in part.

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ABUJA, FCT MAY 6, 2026 PRESS STATEMENT APC NWC WAIVES SCREENING REQUIREMENTS FOR PRESIDENT TINUBU Advertisement The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at its 188th Meeting, held today May 6, 2026, resolved to waive, and has waived, screening… pic.twitter.com/Yiz2WzL24G — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) May 6, 2026

According to the NWC, President Tinubu has received overwhelming endorsement and a vote of confidence from critical stakeholders of the party, including the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the leadership and members of the National Assembly, and other organs of the party at the APC National Summit of May 22, 2025, and other major statutory events of the party.

“It noted further that, as the incumbent president and leader of our great party, having been duly screened and cleared ahead of the 2022 presidential primaries, requiring his physical appearance before a screening committee at this time would be redundant and unnecessary,” Morka’s statement read.

Already, the lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke, has bought Tinubu’s nomination form for the presidential race next year.

Tinubu was elected in 2023, beating Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi, then of the Labour Party (LP).