Aisha Yusufu Leaves ADC For NDC, Declares Senatorial Bid

Activist Aisha Yesufu has left the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), declaring her intention to contest for a senatorial seat in the FCT.

Yesufu announced her defection from the ADC in a post on her X handle on Wednesday evening.

“The next couple of days will define the future of this nation. This deeper understanding is why I resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), as I follow the leadership of HE Peter Obi, who today embodies the hope and aspiration of a Nigeria that works,” she wrote on her handle.

“When I give my word, I keep it. My decision to support HE Peter Obi first led me to the ADC. To continue to honour the promise, I am joining the NDC. This time, I am joining the NDC not just as a member but also as one running for the FCT Senatorial seat.

“I have tidied up all my obligations to the ADC, ensuring a clean transition. I was fortunate to work with great and amazing people whose goal was a better country. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served as sub‑committee chair, deputy committee chair, and secretary at various levels.

“The experience has been invaluable, and I thank everyone for their support and cooperation.”

READ ALSO: [Defection] I Wish Obi Waited To Test His Popularity In ADC – Momodu

The next couple of days will define the future of this nation. This deeper understanding is why I resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as I follow the leadership of, HE Peter Obi, who today embodies the hope and… pic.twitter.com/PeEJqz0eRi Advertisement — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) May 6, 2026

Her decision came days after Obi, a former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso, who also vied for the seat under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 poll, joined the NDC.

They cited “endless court cases” and “internal battles” within the ADC for their move.