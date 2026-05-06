FG Hands Over Construction Of Carter Bridge Project To CCECC

The Federal Government has officially handed over the construction of a brand-new Carter Bridge in Lagos to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) as part of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to protecting critical infrastructure and ensuring the safety of Nigerians.

The event took place at Carter Bridge, Lagos Island, Lagos State, on Wednesday.

In his address at the handover, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, said the decision to reconstruct the bridge became necessary after years of alarming structural investigations revealed worsening defects beneath both the Carter Bridge and the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

Umahi said investigations into the underwater structural elements of the bridges began as far back as 2013, with another assessment carried out in 2019.

The reports, he said, showed that the defects were increasing at what experts described as “geometrical progression”.

“The past administration commissioned an investigation of what was happening with the structural elements below the water, and that was in 2013. And the very disturbing defects were noticed in Carter Bridge and 3rd Mainland Bridge,” Umahi’s aide, Francis Nwaze, quoted the minister as saying in a statement.

He explained that upon assumption of office, the present administration immediately engaged geologists and specialist divers to conduct further underwater investigations, which confirmed that some piles supporting the bridges had already shifted from their pile caps.

“It’s just like the hip of the leg is cut off,” the minister explained while describing the severity of the damage.

The former governor of Ebonyi State said extensive consultations were held with bridge experts, stakeholders, and members of the National Assembly, including foreign professionals, to determine the best solution.

According to him, repairing the Carter Bridge would cost almost twice the amount required to build a completely new structure.

Umahi said that part of the new Carter Bridge will feature a world-class cable-stayed design to improve navigation and add aesthetic value to Lagos.

“We decided that a section of this Carter Bridge will be a cable bridge. You see the cable bridge we see overseas, very beautiful, and that is to enhance our navigational activities,” he said.

The minister disclosed that the project is expected to last 36 months. He praised Tinubu for what he described as bold leadership and commitment to infrastructure renewal across the country.

The minister stated that due process was strictly followed in selecting the contractor, noting that seven firms were invited while six submitted bids, including Julius Berger.

“The CECC was technically and commercially most viable. And that’s why the BPP recommended them, and the Federal Executive Council has awarded the project to them,” he said.

He directed the company to immediately mobilise to the site while assuring Nigerians that the ministry would closely monitor the project monthly to ensure compliance with all technical and safety standards.

The project, valued at ₦545 billion, will be financed through a combination of Federal Government counterpart funding and external borrowing, with 30 per cent to be paid by the Federal Government and 70 per cent sourced externally.

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Eko Bridge Carriageway Closure

Meanwhile, the minister also announced an emergency closure of one carriageway of the Eko Bridge following severe structural damage caused by illegal sand miners.

He disclosed that illegal dredging activities around the bridge led to the destruction of several supporting piles after miners struck one of the pile caps with a barge.

“When they knocked the pile cap, they broke three piles. And when they were trying to remove the barge, they broke another two,” he said.

Umahi explained that the damage has weakened a section of the bridge, resulting in dangerous cracks and structural instability that could threaten lives if urgent action is not taken.

As a precautionary measure, he directed that one full carriageway of the Eko Bridge be shut down by midnight on Sunday, May 10, 2026, while the unaffected carriageway remains open to traffic.

“We will not allow people to endanger their lives. We are a responsible administration,” the minister said.

He disclosed that the Federal Government has already designed an emergency technical solution involving the lifting of an entire bridge span to expose and repair the damaged sections beneath.

According to him, Buildwell Construction, which has extensive experience handling bridge lifting operations on the Eko Bridge, will execute the emergency repairs alongside underwater structural investigations by specialist divers.

The minister assured Lagosians that President Tinubu has been fully briefed on the situation and directed that the matter be treated as an emergency.