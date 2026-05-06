VIDEO: Heated Exchange Between Oshiomhole, Akpabio Disrupts Senate Plenary For 15 Minutes

Proceedings in the Senate were on Tuesday disrupted for over 15 minutes following a heated exchange between Senator Adams Oshiomhole and Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary.

The incident began when Akpabio was reading the Votes and Proceedings from the previous legislative session.

While the chamber considered a section relating to the South Africa debate, Oshiomhole raised a point of order. However, the Senate President overruled him, citing provisions of the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (as amended).

Tension resurfaced when the Senate moved to a segment on recent amendments to the Senate Standing Rules, and the Edo North senator again attempted to raise a point of order.

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Despite repeated interventions, Oshiomhole insisted on being heard. Other lawmakers, including former Chief Whip Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, intervened in support of the Senate President, noting that points of order are not entertained at that stage of proceedings.

The situation escalated when the Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno, warned Oshiomhole to comply with the rules or face disciplinary action.

A visibly displeased Akpabio then issued a stern warning: “If you become unruly, we will use the rules to take you out of the Senate.”

Order was eventually restored, and the Senate proceeded to adopt the Votes and Proceedings. The motion was moved by Senator Adamu Aliero and seconded by Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro.