LINE-UPS: Kane Leads Line For Bayern While Ruiz Returns For PSG

Bayern Munich named Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Luis Díaz in the attack front while Fabian Ruiz returned to the starting line-up for Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg.

Bayern’s first-choice attacking trio all scored in the first leg and will be joined by Jamal Musiala, who has returned to form after missing the first half of the season with a broken ankle.

The hosts made just one change to the team beaten 5-4 in Paris last week, bringing in Konrad Laimer at left-back in place of Alphonso Davies.

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Ruiz makes his first European start for the defending champions since January. The Spaniard was named in midfield to replace Warren Zaire-Emery, who is filling in at right-back for the injured Achraf Hakimi.

Ruiz, who captained PSG in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Lorient, is yet to play a full match since returning from a knee injury.

Bayern Munich Vs PSG: Starting line-ups

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)

Manuel Neuer (capt); Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane

Coach: Vincent Kompany (BEL)

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)

Matvey Safonov; Warren Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos (capt), Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)

Referee: Joao Pinheiro (POR)

AFP