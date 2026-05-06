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LINE-UPS: Kane Leads Line For Bayern While Ruiz Returns For PSG

Ruiz, who captained PSG in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Lorient, is yet to play a full match since returning from a knee injury.

By Channels Television
Updated May 6, 2026
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Bayern Munich’s players including (L-R) Bayern Munich’s German midfielder #06 Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich’s Austrian midfielder #27 Konrad Laimer and Bayern Munich’s English forward #09 Harry Kane come out for the warm up prior to the UEFA Champions League second-leg, semi-final football match between FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Munich, southern Germany on May 6, 2026. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

 

Bayern Munich named Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Luis Díaz in the attack front while Fabian Ruiz returned to the starting line-up for Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg.

Bayern’s first-choice attacking trio all scored in the first leg and will be joined by Jamal Musiala, who has returned to form after missing the first half of the season with a broken ankle.

The hosts made just one change to the team beaten 5-4 in Paris last week, bringing in Konrad Laimer at left-back in place of Alphonso Davies.

READ ALSO: Was PSG Against Bayern The Champions League’s Greatest Game Ever?

The UEFA Champions League trophy is on display prior to the UEFA Champions League second-leg, semi-final football match between FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Munich, southern Germany on May 6, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

Ruiz makes his first European start for the defending champions since January. The Spaniard was named in midfield to replace Warren Zaire-Emery, who is filling in at right-back for the injured Achraf Hakimi.

Ruiz, who captained PSG in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Lorient, is yet to play a full match since returning from a knee injury.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Ecuadorian defender #51 Willian Pacho (L) and Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian defender #05 Marquinhos warm up prior to the UEFA Champions League second-leg, semi-final football match between FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Munich, southern Germany, on May 6, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

Bayern Munich Vs PSG: Starting line-ups

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)

 

Manuel Neuer (capt); Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane

Coach: Vincent Kompany (BEL)

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)

Matvey Safonov; Warren Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos (capt), Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)

Referee: Joao Pinheiro (POR)

AFP

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