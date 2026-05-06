NSCDC Arrests 210 Suspects For Vandalism, Fraud, Illegal Mining In Ogun

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun State Command, says it has arrested 210 suspects for vandalism, fraud, and illegal mining in the last 18 months as part of its anti-vandalism drive.

The Ogun State Commandant, Remilekun Ekundayo, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, council in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Ekundayo said the command had also recovered over ₦23 million in fraud-related cases for victims and resolved more than 1,700 disputes through alternative dispute resolution mechanisms within the same period.

She added that the command has sustained intelligence-driven operations that have prevented several criminal activities and ensured the protection of pipelines, railway corridors, and power installations across the state.

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While stressing that security remains a shared responsibility, Ekundayo called for stronger collaboration with the media to enhance public awareness and safety in the state.

According to her, the visit was aimed at strengthening cooperation between the corps and the media, describing journalists as critical partners in the state’s security architecture.

“In matters of security, your role becomes even more strategic and impactful,” she said.

“The NSCDC is statutorily empowered to protect critical national assets and infrastructure, prevent vandalism and economic sabotage, and support disaster management and emergency response,” she said

In his remarks, the Ogun State Chairman of the NUJ, Wale Olanrewaju, assured the commandant of the council’s support and continued partnership through accurate and prompt reporting of security issues.