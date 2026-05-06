Police Block ACF Headquarters As Leadership Crisis Deepens

The crisis within the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) intensified on Tuesday after police operatives blocked access to the group’s headquarters in Kaduna, preventing a planned National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The secretariat, located along Sokoto Road in Kaduna, was cordoned off with security vehicles stationed at the entrance as of Tuesday evening. Members of the NEC, led by Mamman Mike Osuman, had scheduled an emergency meeting at the venue.

In a statement titled “ACF Head Office Under Siege,” Osuman accused the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Bashir Dalhatu, of overstepping his authority under the organisation’s constitution.

He alleged that he and other officials of the National Working Committee (NWC) were locked inside the premises, describing the situation as a “sacrilege.”

Dalhatu, however, issued a counter-statement urging members to boycott the meeting, describing it as illegitimate.

He argued that the Secretary-General, Murtala Aliyu, no longer had the authority to convene such a meeting, claiming his tenure had already expired.

READ ALSO: Operation Hadin Kai Troops Kill 18 Terrorists, Recover Weapons In North-East

The Nigeria Police Force explained that its presence at the secretariat was intended to prevent a potential breakdown of law and order. Police spokesperson Mansur Hassan said intelligence reports indicated that rival factions planned to hold separate meetings, which could trigger unrest.

The ongoing dispute is rooted in leadership disagreements within the ACF, particularly over the powers of the NEC and the BoT. Allegations have also surfaced regarding a lack of transparency in the management of over ₦3.9 billion raised during a recent endowment fund.

Tensions escalated further after retired General Haliru Akilu announced that the tenures of several key officials had expired, including Aliyu and other BoT and NEC members.

There were suggestions that Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar III had intervened to mediate the crisis. However, officials of the Sultanate Council said they were unaware of any such involvement, noting that the monarch is currently out of the country.

Despite the police presence, some NEC members remained inside the building, confirming that access had been restricted.

Osuman insisted that convening NEC and NWC meetings falls squarely within his constitutional powers and accused Dalhatu of undermining the organisation’s structure. He also called on the Inspector-General of Police to intervene, warning that failure to act could heighten tensions.

On the other hand, Dalhatu maintained that any meeting called under the current circumstances was invalid and could lead to internal conflict. He advised members to avoid participation in what he described as an unlawful gathering.

Meanwhile, some ACF members have called on prominent northern elders, including former heads of state Yakubu Gowon, Ibrahim Babangida, and Abdulsalami Abubakar, to intervene and help resolve the dispute.

Others argue that the leadership tussle is distracting attention from more pressing issues, particularly questions surrounding the management of the ₦3.9 billion fund.

Reports indicate that the money was initially deposited in Jaiz Bank in Kaduna before being moved to a branch in Kano, with part of it invested in a business venture.

The ACF Ethics Committee confirmed it has received a petition regarding alleged financial irregularities. Its chairman, Nuhu Mohammed Jamo, said the matter is under review and due process is being followed, with a resolution expected within two weeks.