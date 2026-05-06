Tesla To Recall Nearly 219,000 US Vehicles

Tesla is recalling 218,868 vehicles ​in the U.S. due to ‌delayed rearview camera images that could increase the risk of ​a crash, the National ​Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on ⁠Wednesday.

The regulator said the ​rearview camera display in affected ​vehicles may be delayed when the car is put into reverse, reducing ​driver visibility, according to Reuters.

The recall covers ​certain Model 3, Model Y, Model ‌S, ⁠and Model X vehicles, it said.

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Tesla has released an over-the-air software update to address ​the issue.

Last ​month, ⁠the NHTSA closed a probe into about 2.6 million ​Tesla vehicles over a ​feature ⁠that allowed cars to be moved remotely, after finding ⁠it ​was linked only ​to low-speed incidents.