Tesla To Recall Nearly 219,000 US Vehicles

Tesla is recalling 218,868 vehicles in the U.S. due to delayed rearview camera images that could increase the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.
The regulator said the rearview camera display in affected vehicles may be delayed when the car is put into reverse, reducing driver visibility, according to Reuters.
The recall covers certain Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X vehicles, it said.
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Tesla has released an over-the-air software update to address the issue.
Last month, the NHTSA closed a probe into about 2.6 million Tesla vehicles over a feature that allowed cars to be moved remotely, after finding it was linked only to low-speed incidents.