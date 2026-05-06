UI Students Protest Shutdown Of Basic Amenities Over NASU Strike

Students of the University of Ibadan are currently staging a peaceful protest over the shutdown of basic amenities on campus, following the ongoing strike by the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU).

The students are calling on the Federal Government to meet the legitimate demands of the striking union in order to end the industrial action.

The protesting students took to the streets within the campus in Ibadan, demanding the restoration of essential services such as electricity, water, and other basic necessities, which are largely managed by non-academic staff.

They lamented the hardship caused by the strike, including disruptions to academic activities on campus.

The students are urging the government to, as a matter of urgency, engage in dialogue with the striking unions to resolve the ongoing impasse and restore normalcy to the institution.

More details later…