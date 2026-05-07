2027: I Am Taking Activism And Advocacy Into Politics, Says Aisha Yesufu

Activist and co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, says her decision to venture into politics does not mean she is abandoning activism or advocacy.

Yesufu stated this on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where she explained that her years in activism made her realise that merely pointing out problems was no longer enough.

She maintained that activism and politics ultimately pursue the same goal of serving the greater good, although through different processes.

“Yes, activists make demands, while politicians are supposed to solve problems based on those demands. But unfortunately, in Nigeria, politics is often not seen as serving the greater good, but personal interests. I’m not leaving activism. I’m not leaving advocacy. I’m taking advocacy into politics.

“You find out that when you talk about the legislative arm of government, it is supposed to represent the people, hold the executive accountable and ensure that those nominated for public office are people who will truly work for Nigeria. Outside, yes, I do have a voice. But inside, I’ll be able to do a whole lot more,” she said.

According to her, political office offers the constitutional authority needed to implement solutions to the issues activists have long highlighted.

“One of the things that I realised is that with activism, I use my constitutional right to be able to talk about issues and point out the problems that we have.

“And it got to a place from 2018 that I realised that as long as I sit back and just focus on discussing or pointing out the problems, those who are in office, who have the constitutional authority, may decide whether to listen or not. And what we have in Nigeria is that usually they don’t listen.

“For me, I’m seeking constitutional authority to then be able to provide solutions to these problems,” she said.

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Wike’s Influence In FCT?

On Wednesday, she declared her interest in contesting the senatorial seat in the FCT and stressed that her political ambition should not be interpreted as a departure from advocacy.

Speaking on politics in the Federal Capital Territory and the influence of the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, Yesufu said residents of Abuja are independent-minded and cannot be forced into political choices.

“I don’t think I look like someone who is a walkover to anybody,” she said.

She added that Abuja voters have consistently shown independence during elections.

“One of the things I know about the politics of Abuja is that when it comes to the general election, Abuja residents are very firm in their decisions, and they choose who they want. Nobody has the right to come and impose anybody on us in Abuja. There is no coronation in Abuja. It is the people who make those choices.

“I will not do any illegality. I’m not going to steal anybody’s vote or rig anybody’s vote. If anybody gives me their vote and somebody wants to rig that vote away from me, when they go lower, I will go underground. There is no monopoly of anyhowness,” she said.

Yesufu, however, insisted that her focus remains on using legislation to improve governance and development in Abuja.

According to her, the Federal Capital Territory needs people-focused laws centred on security, education, infrastructure, empowerment, accountability, and the protection of indigenous land rights.