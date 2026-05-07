BREAKING: Court Convicts Ex-Power Minister Mamman Of ₦33.8bn Fraud

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted a former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, of a 12-count charge bordering on fraud and money laundering filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Delivering judgment, Justice Omotosho held that the anti-graft agency successfully established the former minister’s culpability beyond reasonable doubt.

Mamman, who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari, was found guilty of the illegal diversion of public funds totalling about ₦33.8 billion.

The court held that he made a cash payment of $655,700 (equivalent to about ₦200 million) for a landed property in Abuja without recourse to a financial institution.

He was also found guilty of criminal breach of trust in relation to funds released by the federal government for the Mambilla and Zungeru Hydroelectric Power projects.

READ ALSO: Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Properties Linked To Sylva

According to the court, most of the funds were siphoned through Bureau de Change operators (BDCs), who converted the money into foreign currencies and handed it over to the defendant.

“The evidence of the prosecution is overwhelming as against the scanty and almost absent defence of the defendant.

“The defendant did not offer any credible evidence to rebut the prosecution’s case,” Justice Omotosho held.

The trial judge further decried that the defendant, as Minister of Power, failed to leave any meaningful legacy in addressing the country’s electricity challenges.

“Rather than creating a legacy to tackle the epileptic power supply in the country, the defendant was living large at the expense of ordinary citizens.

“Little wonder Nigerians have remained in darkness till today,” the judge added.

However, the defendant was absent when the judgment was delivered.

Consequently, the court deferred sentencing and granted the EFCC’s application for a warrant of arrest against him.

A lawyer, Mohammed Ahmed, who announced his appearance for the defendant, told the court that since last Tuesday, when notice of the judgment date was issued, Mamman’s whereabouts had remained unknown.

He said the defendant’s personal assistant later informed him that Mamman was ill.

The defence counsel’s efforts to persuade the court to postpone the judgment were unsuccessful.

Justice Omotosho referenced media reports indicating that the defendant had recently been active in politics and had purchased a governorship nomination form to contest the Taraba State governorship election.

Counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), urged the court to proceed with the judgment, insisting there was no reasonable justification for the defendant’s absence.

“My Lord should go ahead. If the judgment is in his favour, we know what to do. If it is against him, we also know what to do,” Oyedepo said.

Mamman was arrested in 2021, about four months after he was removed from office by former President Buhari.

During the trial, the EFCC presented 17 witnesses and tendered 43 exhibits before closing its case.

The commission alleged, among other things, that Mamman conspired with ministry officials to divert about ₦22 billion meant for the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydroelectric Power projects.

According to the EFCC, investigations revealed that the diverted funds were used to acquire high-value assets within and outside Nigeria.