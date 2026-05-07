CAC Launches Direct Payment System On Portal

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has introduced a direct payment option on its portal.

A statement posted on the Commission’s official X handle on Wednesday noted that the move is aimed at streamlining registration services.

“The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) wishes to notify its esteemed customers that payments for the following filings can now be conveniently made directly on our portal via ReVOps on the Intelligent Company Registration Portal (iCRP).”

The Revenue Optimization and Assurance Project (REV-OP) was launched last year to strengthen public financial management.

The initiative focuses on blocking revenue leakages and improving transparency across government agencies.

It is built on three pillars: transparency, efficiency, and digital transformation.

The new payment systems allow users to pay for services through ReVOps on its Intelligent Company Registration Portal (iCRP).

Before now, the previous payment structure relied on the Remita gateway, which supported debit cards, bank transfers, and branch payments.

According to the Commission, the initiative is part of efforts to improve service delivery and streamline its processes for users.

The CAC listed services now eligible for direct payment include Annual Returns Filing, Change of Business Address, Cessation of Business, Change of Name, and Change of Objects.

It added that other services, such as Change of Proprietor or Partner details, are Certified True.

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The move aligns with the Federal Government’s broader push to digitise public finance and improve revenue collection through technology.

REV-OP enables real-time monitoring and data-driven decision-making, marking a shift toward a more technology-driven approach to government revenue systems.